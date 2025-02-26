OpenFreeMap Terms of Service

Last Updated: February 26, 2025

Overview

This Terms of Service agreement (“Agreement”) is between Hyperknot Software Kft., located at Petofi Sandor utca 48., Ujlengyel, 2724, Hungary (“we,” “us,” “our”), and you (“you,” “user”). It becomes effective when you use https://openfreemap.org (“Site”).

OpenFreeMap is a completely free service provided “as-is,” with no warranties. By using this Site, you accept these terms. If you disagree with them, please do not use the Site.

Eligibility

You must be at least 18 years old and legally able to enter into this Agreement. If representing an organization, you must have authority to bind it.

User Conduct

You agree to use the Site legally and responsibly. You will not:

Use it for illegal activities

Disrupt the service or introduce harmful code

Violate intellectual property rights

Attempt to collect data from the service in automated ways without permission

Intellectual Property

Our content is owned or licensed by us and protected by law.

We are not responsible for any third-party websites linked from our Site.

Disclaimer of Warranties

THE SITE IS PROVIDED “AS-IS,” “AS AVAILABLE,” AND “WITH ALL FAULTS.” WE MAKE NO WARRANTIES REGARDING ACCURACY, AVAILABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR ANY PURPOSE. YOUR USE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Limitation of Liability

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE ARE NOT LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF THE SITE, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES.

Site Availability and Changes

We aim to maintain the Site’s availability but may discontinue it at any time without notice. When possible, we will announce changes through our X and Bluesky accounts.

Cloudflare CDN

We may use Cloudflare as a CDN to deliver content more efficiently. By using the Site, you consent to Cloudflare’s processing of your requests.

Governing Law

This Agreement is governed by Hungarian law.

Dispute Resolution

Any dispute will be resolved by binding arbitration in Budapest, Hungary, on an individual basis.

Changes to Terms

We may update these Terms at any time. Updates will be announced on X and Bluesky. Your continued use after changes constitutes acceptance.

For questions about these Terms, email [email protected].

By using this Site, you also accept our Privacy Policy.