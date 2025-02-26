OpenFreeMap Terms of Service

Last Updated: February 26, 2025
This Terms of Service agreement (“Agreement”) is between Hyperknot Software Kft., located at Petofi Sandor utca 48., Ujlengyel, 2724, Hungary (“we,” “us,” “our”), and you (“you,” “user”). It becomes effective when you use https://openfreemap.org (“Site”).
OpenFreeMap is a completely free service provided “as-is,” with no warranties. By using this Site, you accept these terms. If you disagree with them, please do not use the Site.
You must be at least 18 years old and legally able to enter into this Agreement. If representing an organization, you must have authority to bind it.
You agree to use the Site legally and responsibly. You will not:
Our content is owned or licensed by us and protected by law.
We are not responsible for any third-party websites linked from our Site.
THE SITE IS PROVIDED “AS-IS,” “AS AVAILABLE,” AND “WITH ALL FAULTS.” WE MAKE NO WARRANTIES REGARDING ACCURACY, AVAILABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR ANY PURPOSE. YOUR USE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.
TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE ARE NOT LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF THE SITE, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES.
We aim to maintain the Site’s availability but may discontinue it at any time without notice. When possible, we will announce changes through our X and Bluesky accounts.
We may use Cloudflare as a CDN to deliver content more efficiently. By using the Site, you consent to Cloudflare’s processing of your requests.
This Agreement is governed by Hungarian law.
Any dispute will be resolved by binding arbitration in Budapest, Hungary, on an individual basis.
We may update these Terms at any time. Updates will be announced on X and Bluesky. Your continued use after changes constitutes acceptance.
For questions about these Terms, email [email protected].
By using this Site, you also accept our Privacy Policy.