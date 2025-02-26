OpenFreeMap Privacy Policy

Last Updated: February 26, 2025

Summary

OpenFreeMap is completely free and collects minimal data. We believe your privacy is essential.

What We Do NOT Collect:

What We DO Collect:

Updates & Communication: All announcements are shared exclusively through our X and Bluesky accounts.

Full Privacy Policy

Your privacy matters to us. Hyperknot Software Kft., based in Hungary, has created this Privacy Policy to explain what information we collect when you visit our Site https://openfreemap.org, why we collect it, and how we use it.

The terms “You” and “User” refer to anyone using our Site. “We,” “Us,” and “Our” refer to Hyperknot Software Kft.

This Privacy Policy is governed by our Terms of Service.

For questions about this policy or data processing, contact us at [email protected].

1. INFORMATION WE COLLECT

We collect minimal data to maintain functionality and security:

2. HOW WE USE YOUR INFORMATION

We use the collected information to:

We process your information based on our legitimate interest in providing a secure, functional service in accordance with GDPR principles.

3. INFORMATION WE DO NOT COLLECT

We do not collect or process:

4. INFORMATION FROM MINORS

Our Site is not intended for persons under 18. We do not knowingly collect information from minors.

5. RETENTION

We retain anonymized server logs (without IP addresses) indefinitely to help improve our service. Any logs containing IP addresses collected during security incidents are deleted after a maximum of 30 days.

6. SECURITY

We implement reasonable security measures to protect your information. For security-related questions, contact [email protected].

7. YOUR RIGHTS UNDER GDPR

You have the right to:

To exercise these rights, contact us at [email protected].

8. CHANGES TO THIS POLICY

We may update this Policy periodically. Changes will be posted here, and we encourage users to follow our X and Bluesky accounts for updates.

9. ACCEPTANCE

By using our Site, you agree to this Policy. If you disagree, please refrain from using the Site.

