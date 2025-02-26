OpenFreeMap Privacy Policy

Last Updated: February 26, 2025
OpenFreeMap is completely free and collects minimal data. We believe your privacy is essential.
What We Do NOT Collect:
What We DO Collect:
Updates & Communication: All announcements are shared exclusively through our X and Bluesky accounts.
Your privacy matters to us. Hyperknot Software Kft., based in Hungary, has created this Privacy Policy to explain what information we collect when you visit our Site https://openfreemap.org, why we collect it, and how we use it.
The terms “You” and “User” refer to anyone using our Site. “We,” “Us,” and “Our” refer to Hyperknot Software Kft.
This Privacy Policy is governed by our Terms of Service.
For questions about this policy or data processing, contact us at [email protected].
We collect minimal data to maintain functionality and security:
Server Logs: We collect anonymized logs that include browser type, referring/exit pages, date/time stamps, and operating system. These logs do not contain IP addresses.
IP Addresses (Temporary & Limited): By default, we do not log IP addresses. However, if we detect a security incident (such as an attack on our service) or misuse, we may temporarily enable IP logging for a maximum of 30 days to investigate and resolve the issue. After this period or once the issue is resolved (whichever comes first), any logs containing IP addresses are permanently deleted.
Cloudflare: We may use Cloudflare as a CDN to improve service delivery. Cloudflare may collect certain information as described in their privacy policy.
We use the collected information to:
We process your information based on our legitimate interest in providing a secure, functional service in accordance with GDPR principles.
We do not collect or process:
Our Site is not intended for persons under 18. We do not knowingly collect information from minors.
We retain anonymized server logs (without IP addresses) indefinitely to help improve our service. Any logs containing IP addresses collected during security incidents are deleted after a maximum of 30 days.
We implement reasonable security measures to protect your information. For security-related questions, contact [email protected].
You have the right to:
To exercise these rights, contact us at [email protected].
We may update this Policy periodically. Changes will be posted here, and we encourage users to follow our X and Bluesky accounts for updates.
By using our Site, you agree to this Policy. If you disagree, please refrain from using the Site.