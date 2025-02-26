OpenFreeMap Privacy Policy

Last Updated: February 26, 2025

Summary

OpenFreeMap is completely free and collects minimal data. We believe your privacy is essential.

What We Do NOT Collect:

We do not have user accounts

have user accounts We do not use cookies or tracking technologies

use cookies or tracking technologies We do not collect email addresses or send newsletters

collect email addresses or send newsletters We do not process any payments

process any payments We do not store IP addresses in our regular server logs

What We DO Collect:

Basic Server Logs: We collect anonymized logs that include browser type, referring pages, date/time stamps, and operating system—but no IP addresses by default

We collect anonymized logs that include browser type, referring pages, date/time stamps, and operating system—but no IP addresses by default Temporary IP Logs (Only During Security Incidents): If we detect abuse or a security threat, we may temporarily enable IP logging for up to 30 days to investigate. These logs are deleted after the investigation or 30 days, whichever comes first

Updates & Communication: All announcements are shared exclusively through our X and Bluesky accounts.

Full Privacy Policy

Your privacy matters to us. Hyperknot Software Kft., based in Hungary, has created this Privacy Policy to explain what information we collect when you visit our Site https://openfreemap.org, why we collect it, and how we use it.

The terms “You” and “User” refer to anyone using our Site. “We,” “Us,” and “Our” refer to Hyperknot Software Kft.

This Privacy Policy is governed by our Terms of Service.

For questions about this policy or data processing, contact us at [email protected].

1. INFORMATION WE COLLECT

We collect minimal data to maintain functionality and security:

Server Logs: We collect anonymized logs that include browser type, referring/exit pages, date/time stamps, and operating system. These logs do not contain IP addresses.

IP Addresses (Temporary & Limited): By default, we do not log IP addresses. However, if we detect a security incident (such as an attack on our service) or misuse, we may temporarily enable IP logging for a maximum of 30 days to investigate and resolve the issue. After this period or once the issue is resolved (whichever comes first), any logs containing IP addresses are permanently deleted.

Cloudflare: We may use Cloudflare as a CDN to improve service delivery. Cloudflare may collect certain information as described in their privacy policy.

2. HOW WE USE YOUR INFORMATION

We use the collected information to:

Maintain and improve our services

Protect against security threats and misuse

Comply with legal obligations

We process your information based on our legitimate interest in providing a secure, functional service in accordance with GDPR principles.

3. INFORMATION WE DO NOT COLLECT

We do not collect or process:

User accounts or authentication data

Cookies or other tracking technologies

Payment information

Email addresses (except when you contact us directly)

Sensitive personal information (political opinions, religious beliefs, health data, etc.)

4. INFORMATION FROM MINORS

Our Site is not intended for persons under 18. We do not knowingly collect information from minors.

5. RETENTION

We retain anonymized server logs (without IP addresses) indefinitely to help improve our service. Any logs containing IP addresses collected during security incidents are deleted after a maximum of 30 days.

6. SECURITY

We implement reasonable security measures to protect your information. For security-related questions, contact [email protected].

7. YOUR RIGHTS UNDER GDPR

You have the right to:

Access any personal data we hold about you

Request correction of inaccurate data

Request deletion of your data

Object to processing

File a complaint with your local Data Protection Authority

To exercise these rights, contact us at [email protected].

8. CHANGES TO THIS POLICY

We may update this Policy periodically. Changes will be posted here, and we encourage users to follow our X and Bluesky accounts for updates.

9. ACCEPTANCE

By using our Site, you agree to this Policy. If you disagree, please refrain from using the Site.